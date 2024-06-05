North County High School Graduation Ceremonies 6.05.2024

As the 2023 – 24 school year is coming to a close, graduation ceremonies will be taking place this week.

On Thursday, June 6th, graduation ceremonies for Atascadero and Templeton high schools will be taking place.

Atascadero high school alternative education’s graduation ceremony will be from 1 to 2 pm at the Colony Park community center, and Atascadero high school’s graduation ceremony will be from 6 to 7 pm at the school’s football stadium.

Templeton high school’s graduation will take place from 7 to 9 pm.

Paso Robles high school’s graduation ceremony will be on Friday, June 7th from 6 to 7 pm at War Memorial stadium.

In addition to these high schools, Almond Acres Charter Academy will be celebrating their eighth grade students’ promotion today at 6 pm.

The festivity takes place in the gym on the Almond Acres Charter Academy campus.