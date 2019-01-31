North County Shooting 1.31.2019

The wife of a north county man is suing the county over his shooting death.

Josh Gallardo was shot to death by sheriff’s deputies one year ago. Early in the morning on January 24th, he was pulled over on 101 near Santa Barbara road in Atascadero. Sheriff’s deputies say when they approached the car, Gallardo pulled out a weapon. The deputies opened fire, which killed Gallardo.

Gallardo was listed as a transient. He was wanted on a warrant for a domestic violence incident. When he pulled a gun on the deputies, they fired shots and then retreated. After backup arrived, Gallardo was found dead inside the vehicle.

Josh Gallardo is survived by his wife and two children. The lawsuit filed against the county seeks an unspecified amount of general, special and punitive damage.