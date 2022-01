Mostly cloudy skies in the north county. Highs near 65 with ENE 5-10 miles per hour.

Tonight, cloudy skies clearing early tomorrow morning. Lows near 40 with light winds.

Tomorrow, overcast, highs near 64 with light variable winds.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies Sunday and that will sunshine continue all the way through next week. Highs in the upper 60’s to the low 70’s.