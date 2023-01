Sunny today in the north county, highs near 65. NE winds 5-10 miles per hour.

Tonight, clear, lows near 44. ENE winds 10-15 miles per hour.

Sunny tomorrow, highs near 67. Northerly winds 5-10 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies through Saturday with a 40% chance of rain late Sunday and early Monday morning. Only a fraction of an inch of rain expected.