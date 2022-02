Sunny today and warmer, highs near 73. WSW winds 5-10 miles per hour.

Overnight, clear skies and cold, lows near 33 with light variable winds.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warmer, highs near 75. NE winds 5-10 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies through the week.

Highs in the mid to upper 70’s.