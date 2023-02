Sunshine this morning, then a few afternoon clouds in the north county. Highs near 64. NNE winds 5-10 miles per hour.

Tonight, partly clear skies, lows near 35. Light variable winds.

Tomorrow mostly sunny skies, highs near 67. NE winds 5-10 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for sunny skies through the weekend. Highs reaching the low 70’s on Thursday, and cooling off Saturday.