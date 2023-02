Sunshine in the north county, highs near 67. ENE winds 5-10 miles per hour.

Tonight, clear skies, lows near 36. Light variable winds.

Tomorrow mostly sunny skies, highs near 72. Light variable winds.

The extended forecast calls for sunny skies.

Through the weekend. Highs cooling off Saturday to about 60. No rain in the forecast, but a 35% chance of it late next week