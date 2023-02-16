North County Weather 02.16.2023

Cloudy skies today in the north county, highs near 59. SSE winds 5-10 miles per hour.

Tonight, considerable cloudiness, lows near 31. Light variable winds.

Tomorrow, partly cloudy skies, highs near 63. ENE winds 5-10 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies Saturday through Wednesday of next week.

Showers on Thursday, Friday and Saturday of next week. That would be the 23rd, 24th and 25th of February. They’re expecting we’ll get over an inch of rain late next week in the north county