North County Weather 02.23.2023

Snow this morning in the north county will give way to rain showers this afternoon. Highs near 48. SW winds 10-20 miles per hour. Chance of rain is 90%.

Tonight, rain, heavy rain at times, lows near 41. S winds 15-25 miles per hour. Nearly an inch of rain overnight. The chance of rain, 100%.

Tomorrow, clouds, with rain likely, highs near 46.

The extended forecast calls showers tapering off early Saturday. About a 20% chance of rain Saturday. Mostly cloudy Sunday, then, more rain Monday through Wednesday of next week, more than an inch of rain over those three days, most of it falling on Monday and Tuesday. Light showers Wednesday, then sunshine Thursday through Saturday of next week.