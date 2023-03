Cloudy with periods of rain, highs near 50. SSW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

Rainfall near four tenths of an inch.

Tonight, rain likely, lows near 37. Westerly winds 10-20 miles per hour. Chance of rain is 90%.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, highs near 52. NW winds 15-25 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for sunny skies Thursday through Saturday. 20% chance of showers on Sunday. Then, mostly sunny until Thursday March 9th, when we’ll get some showers. That’s a week from Thursday.