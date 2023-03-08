North County Weather 03.08.2023

A mix of sun and clouds today, highs near 56. Light variable winds.

Tonight, increasing clouds overnight, lows near 37. Light variable winds.

Tomorrow, cloudy with occasional rain, highs near 58. SSE winds 10-20 miles per hour. The chance of rain is 90%.

The extended forecast calls for heavy rain Thursday night. Could be 1.25 inches of rain Thursday, and another inch Friday. Then light showers Saturday. Morning sunshine Sunday. Then more rain Monday through Thursday of next week. About seven tenths of an inch on Tuesday. Friday the 17th we’ll see some sunshine again for St. Patrick’s Day.