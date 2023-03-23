North County Weather 03.23.2023

Today, cloudy this morning with some sunshine later today. Highs near 57, NW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

Tonight, mostly clear, lows near 38. NNW winds increasing to 10-15.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, highs near 58. NNW winds 10-20 mph.

The extended forecast, mostly sunny skies Saturday through Monday. Then, we’ll get more rain Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. About seven tenths of an inch of rain expected early next week.

Paso Robles city public works reports .15 hundreds of in inch. The season total is up to 27.64” in Paso Robles. The season average is just over 14”.