Sunny and warm today, highs near 84. WSW winds 10-15 miles per hour. Tonight, clear, lows near 46. NW winds 5-10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, partly cloudy, highs near 83. WSW winds at 10-15 miles per hour.

The extended forecast for cooler temperatures on Saturday. Sunday afternoon and evening, an 85% chance of rain. That will continue through Monday. We may get an inch of rain late Sunday thru Monday of next week.