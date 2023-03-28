North County Weather 03.28.2023

Today, increasing clouds with periods of rain this afternoon. Highs near 57, SSW winds 10-20 mph.

Tonight, rain early, decreasing clouds overnight. About one quarter inch of rain. Lows near 42 SW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, rain showers in the morning, with a more steady rain in the afternoon. We’ll get a quarter inch of rainfall. Highs near 52 SSW winds 10-20 mph.

The extended forecast, mostly sunny skies Thursday all the way through the weekend and continuing until Thursday of next week.