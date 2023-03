Today, cloudiness early with a little sunshine this afternoon. Highs near 58 with NNW winds 5-10 mph.

Tonight, partly cloudy, lows near 36, light variable winds.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, highs near 63 with NW winds 5-10 mph.

The extended forecast, mostly sunny skies through the weekend and continuing through next week.

Rainfall over the past 24 hours in Paso Robles ending at 6:00 am, 0.35 inches. That brings the season total to 28.71 inches.