Mostly sunny today, highs near 96. N winds 10-15 mph.

Tonight, clear, lows near 48. NW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, sunny, but cooler, highs near 84. NNW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies through the weekend with a gradual cooling trend beginning tomorrow.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the low sixties Monday and Tuesday. We’ve got a 24% chance of rain Monday and a 14% chance of rain next Friday