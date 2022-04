Cloudy today, with showers, highs near 62. SW winds 10-20 miles per hour. The chance of rain today 60%.

Tonight, cloudy with rain early, lows near 44. WSW winds 10-15 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, partly cloudy, highs near 67. WNW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies thru this weekend. Highs in the low 80’s Sunday.