Today, a mix of sunshine and clouds, highs near 85. SW winds 10-15 mph.

Tonight, partly cloudy skies, lows near 53. WNW winds 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny skies, highs near 86. SW winds 10-15 mph.

The extended forecast;

Mostly sunny skies through Monday.

Cooler temperatures beginning Sunday.

A good chance of showers next week. 54% Tuesday, 53% Wednesday and 15% Thursday. Only about three tenths of an inch of rain.