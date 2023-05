Today, sunshine this morning with increasing clouds this afternoon. Highs near 61, WNW winds 10-15 mph.

Tonight, partly cloudy skies, occasional showers overnight. Lows near 44, WSW winds 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow, showers in the morning, partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs near 58, SW winds 10-20.

The extended forecast

70% chance of showers Wednesday. Forecasters say we’ll get about three tenths of an inch of rain Wednesday. Then sunny Thursday afternoon through the weekend.