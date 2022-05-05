North County Weather 05.05.2022

Sunny skies, but a little cooler today in the north county. Highs near 83, W winds 10-20 miles per hour.

Tonight, clear skies, lows near 48. NW winds 10-15 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, highs near 85. NW winds 10-15 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies thru this week. Temperatures near 80 Saturday, then cooling off Sunday. Mother’s Day will be windy in the north county with high temperatures near 70. Among the animals celebrating motherhood, the flamingos, nesting near the entrance to the zoo.