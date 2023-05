Today, sunshine and clouds, highs near 85. SW winds 10-15 mph.

Tonight, a few clouds, lows near 52. WNW winds 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, highs near 93. Northerly winds shifting to WSW winds 10-15 miles per hour.

The extended forecast;

Mostly sunny skies through the week.

High temperatures in the mid 90’s Wednesday then it will hover in the mid to upper 80’s through the weekend.