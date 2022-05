Sunny and warm again today in the north county, highs near 96. NNW winds 15-25 miles per hour.

Tonight, clear skies, lows near 50. NW winds 15-25 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, but much cooler, highs near 81. WNW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies thru the weekend.

Highs dropping back into the low to mid-80’s Friday through Sunday. Then back up to 90 on Monday and Tuesday.