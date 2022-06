Sunny with a few clouds today in the north county, highs near 99. NNW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

Tonight, clear skies, lows near 59. NW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, sunny skies, highs near 104. NW winds 10-15 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies thru this weekend. Highs Saturday near 103. Temperatures will be cooling off to the low 90’s Sunday and Monday.