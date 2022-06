Sunny today in the north county, but cooler, highs near 92. NW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

Tonight, clear skies, lows near 50. NW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, sunny skies after morning clouds but much cooler, highs near 75. WNW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for sunny skies thru this weekend. But temperatures will roll back into the upper 70’s Saturday and mid 80’s for Father’s Day.