Sunny after morning clouds, highs near 88. W winds 10-20 miles per hour.

Tonight, clear skies, lows near 50. W winds 10-20 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, sunny skies, highs near 84. W winds 10-20 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for sunny skies thru the 4th of July weekend. High temperatures in the mid 80’s.

On Monday, the fourth of July, high temperatures will be in the mid 80’s.