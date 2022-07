Sunny today, highs near 84. W winds 5-10 miles per hour.

Tonight, mostly clear skies, lows near 56. W winds 10-20 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, sunny skies after morning clouds, highs near 83. W winds 10-20 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for sunny skies thru the week. High temperatures climbing into the low to mid 90’s Thursday through the weekend, then cooling off again next Monday.