A mix of clouds and sun today, highs near 93. SW winds 15-25 miles per hour.

Tonight, clear skies, lows near 63. Westerly winds 10-15 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, clouds and sunshine, highs near 94. WSW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls mostly sunny skies through the week with highs peaking at 98 on Wednesday, then dropping back to the low 90’s.