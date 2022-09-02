North County Weather 09.02.2022

Sunny today, highs near 110 in Paso Robles. 104 in Atascadero. Northerly winds increasing to 15-25 miles per hour.

Overnight, clear with lows near 61. NW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, sunny skies, and hot again. Highs near 110 in Paso. 105 in Atascadero. NNW winds 10-15 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for sunny skies through the weekend and it’s going to be hot. Highs near 110 Sunday and Monday. A gradual cooling trend begins Tuesday with high temperatures dropping to 108 Tuesday, 107 Wednesday 103 Thursday and down to 94 Friday. Next weekend high temperatures will be in the 80’s.