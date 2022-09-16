North County Weather 09.16.2022

Mostly sunny today, highs near 87 in Paso Robles. 83 in Atascadero. NW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

Overnight, clear with lows near 49. NW winds 10-15 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny with highs near 80 in Paso Robles. 77 in Atascadero. NW winds 10-15 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies through the weekend with highs in the 80’s. Sunday, increasing clouds with a chance of afternoon showers.

Highs in the low 70’s. A 75% chance of showers early Monday. Forecasters predicting we’ll get nearly one half inch of rain from the storm. A quarter inch Sunday evening, and about two tenths of an inch on Monday.

The rain will taper off Tuesday, and then we’ll see sunny skies Tuesday afternoon through next weekend, with highs getting back to the upper 90’s by next Sunday.