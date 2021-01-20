North County Weather 1.20.2021

Mostly sunny today, highs this afternoon near 73. NE winds 5-10 miles per hour.

Clear skies overnight, lows near 33.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny skies, highs near 71. NE winds 10-20 mph.

The extended forecast calls mostly sunny skies through most of the week. We may get some rain Friday. 30% chance of rain Friday. Mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday. About a 50% chance of rain next Monday, decreasing to 35% Tuesday and Wednesday. That’s next week. And the rain may continue off and on through Friday. Again, this week, sunshine through Thursday.