Sunny this morning, increasing clouds this afternoon. Highs this afternoon near 54.

Heavy rain overnight. We may receive 1-2 inches of rain overnight, lows near 44.

Tomorrow, wet and windy, 3 to 5” of rain expected. Southerly winds 25-35 miles per hour. Localized flooding is possible.

Thursday, the wind dies down, but we may get another inch of rain.

Then look for sunny skies Saturday and Sunday.