Windy with rain today, highs this afternoon near 53. Southerly winds 25-35 miles per hour. 3-5 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding also expected.

Tonight, windy with rain. Southerly winds 20-30 miles per hour. 3-5” of rain expected. Flooding is possible.

Tomorrow, periods of rain. Southerly winds 10-20 miles per hour. 100% chance of rain.

Friday, the wind dies down, morning showers. Mostly sunny Saturday, Sunday and Monday.