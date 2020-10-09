North County Weather 10.09.2020

Mostly sunny skies today, but cooler. Highs this afternoon in the upper 70’s. WNW winds 10-15 miles per hour.

Overnight, clear to partly cloudy skies, lows near 50.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 70’s. WNW winds 10-15 miles per hour.

The long range forecast calls for mostly sunny skies through the weekend. The cooling trend continues. Highs Saturday and Sunday in the low to mid 80’s. Warmer next week, with highs into the mid 90’s. A 12% chance of rain tonight and again Saturday night.