Sunshine today, highs near 86 in Paso Robles. 82 in Atascadero. WNW winds 10-15 miles per hour.

Overnight, mostly clear, lows near 50. NNW winds 10-15 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, high’s near 88 in Paso Robles. 83 in Atascadero. SW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

We’ll see sunny skies through this weekend. Highs in the mid 80’s through Friday. Cooler temperatures Saturday and Sunday. Highs in the mid 70’s.