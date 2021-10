Rain this morning, tapering off this afternoon. Mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs near 63. Westerly wind 15-25 miles per hour. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 miles per hour.

Tonight, clear skies, lows near 43. NW winds 5-10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny skies, highs near 68. NNW winds 5-10 miles per hour.