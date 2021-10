Mostly sunny, highs near 68 in Paso Robles. 67 in Atascadero. NNW wind 10-15 miles per hour.

Tonight, clear skies, lows near 47. NW winds 5-10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny skies. Highs near 74 in Paso Robles. 72 in Atascadero. NE winds 10-15 miles per hour.