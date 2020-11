Sunny skies, highs this afternoon in the upper 80’s. ENE winds 5-10 miles per hour.

Clear skies overnight, lows near 50.

Tomorrow, much cooler. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60’s. A slight chance of a rain shower. NNW winds 5-10 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for cooler temperatures this weekend. Saturday, a 50% chance of rain, high temperatures dropping to around 60. Sunday, mostly sunny. About a 20% chance of rain on Sunday.