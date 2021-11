Rain showers this morning in the north county. Clouds this afternoon. Highs near 66 in Paso Robles and Atascadero. SSW winds 5-10 miles per hour.

Tonight, partly cloudy skies, lows near 49 with light winds.

Tomorrow, partly cloudy skies. Highs near 74 in Paso Robles and Atascadero. NNE winds 10-15 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies continuing through the weekend with mild temperatures.