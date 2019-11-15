North County Weather 11.15.2019

Mostly cloudy this morning, sunny later today with highs near 70. Northerly winds 5-10 miles per hour.

Tonight, clear skies with lows in the low 40’s.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny. Highs tomorrow in the upper 70’s. NE winds 10-15 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies through next Thursday, with temperatures back into the low to mid 80’s Sunday and Monday, then dropping back to the low 70’s and mid 60’s by Tuesday and Wednesday.