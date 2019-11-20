North County Weather 11.20.2019

Sunny today with highs in the mid 60’s. Westerly winds 10-15 miles per hour. Tonight, clear skies with lows in the low 40’s.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny after morning clouds. Highs tomorrow in the mid 60’s. SSW winds 10-15 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies through the weekend, but there’s a slight chance of rain thru Friday. About an 18% chance of rain Thursday and Friday.