North County Weather 11.21.2019

Sunny today with highs in the mid 60’s. SSW winds 10-15 miles per hour. Tonight, clear skies with lows near 40.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny after morning clouds. Highs tomorrow in the upper 60’s. NNE winds 5-10- miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies through the weekend, but there’s a slight chance of rain thru Friday.

Next week, however, rain is likely on Wednesday and Thursday. About one half inch rain expected in the north county on Thanksgiving, and particularly, the day before.