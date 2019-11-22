North County Weather 11.22.2019

Mostly sunny today with highs in the upper 60’s. NE winds 5-10 miles per hour. Tonight, clear skies with lows in the upper 30’s.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny after morning clouds. Highs tomorrow in the low 70’s. ENE winds 10-15 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies through the weekend, but there’s a 10% chance of tomorrow.

Next week, however, rain is likely. More than an inch of rain expected in the north county beginning late Tuesday. The heaviest rain fall is expected Wednesday, but those showers may continue intermittently through the weekend.