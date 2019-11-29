North County Weather 11.29.2019

Cloudy this morning in the north county. Sunshine this afternoon with about a 20% chance of showers this morning, highs near 50.

Tonight, mostly clear, a 10% chance of rain. Lows in the low 30’s.

Tomorrow, showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day.

Highs in the low 50’s.

The long range forecast calls for more rain Sunday. More than an inch of precipitation expected Saturday and Sunday in the north county.

We may get three inches of rain by Monday, and showers forecast through all of next week.