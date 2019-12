Cloudy with a 10% chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60’s. Tonight, cloudy with a 60% chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50’s.

Tomorrow, cloudy skies with a 70% chance of rain. Highs near 60.

The long range forecast calls for cloudy skies and a slight chance of showers Sunday. Sunshine returns Monday and we’ll have sunny skies through next week.