North County Weather 12.09.2022

Sunny today with some clouds, highs near near 60. Light variable winds.

Mostly cloudy tonight with a few showers after midnight, lows near 44. Southerly winds 5-10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, rain and wind, highs near 58. Southerly winds 20-30 mph 100% chance of rain.

Forecasters now predicting we’ll get an inch and a half of rain tomorrow.

The extended forecast calls for morning showers on Sunday. About one tenth of an inch of rain on Sunday.

Next week sunny, beginning Monday. Then more rain Friday, Saturday and Sunday of next weekend.