Cloudy skies this morning, mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60’s. Cloudy overnight, lows in the upper 40’s.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warmer, highs in the mid 60’s.

The long range forecast calls for mostly sunny skies through this weekend, highs in the mid 60’s. We may get rain one week from today. A 35% chance of rain next Thursday, becoming more likely on Saturday December 21st.