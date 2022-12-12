North County Weather 12.12.2022

Light rain this morning, becoming partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs near near 52. NNE winds 5-10 miles per hour.

Tonight, partly cloudy, lows near 32. Light variable winds.

Tomorrow, partly cloudy skies, highs near 54. NE winds 5-10 mph.

The extended forecast calls for partly cloudy skies Wednesday, cloudy Thursday. Then mostly sunny from Friday through the weekend and into the middle of next week.

Over this past weekend, the city of Paso Robles reports point two six tenths of rain Friday ending early Saturday morning, 2.1 inches ending Sunday morning, and just under four tenths ending this morning.

The season total is now 6.68 inches, after we get two point seven five inches of rain over the weekend in Paso Robles.