North County Weather 12.13.2021

Rain and wind, highs near 54. Southerly winds 25-35 miles per hour. We’ll get 1.88 inches of rain today.

Tonight, windy with rain, lows near 46.

Tomorrow, steady rain in the morning, showers in the afternoon. Highs near 50, W winds 10-15 mph. The chance of rain tomorrow 90%. We’ll get about two tenths of an inch tomorrow.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies Wednesday. Then showers Thursday morning. And more rain Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Another seven tenths of an inch the middle of next week.