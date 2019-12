Overcast today, highs in the low 60’s. Cloudy overnight with a 40% chance of rain, lows near 40.

Tomorrow, partly cloudy, mostly sunny, a 20% chance of rain, highs near 60.

The long range forecast calls for mostly sunny skies through the week, highs in the mid 50’s to low 60’s. Then, we may get rain again beginning Sunday of next week with showers through next Thursday.