North County Weather 12.19.2019

Cloudy today with a 30% chance of rain this morning. Partly cloudy this afternoon, highs in the upper 50’s.

Partly cloudy overnight, 10% chance of rain, lows in the upper 30’s.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, highs near 60.

The long range forecast calls for mostly sunny skies Friday through Saturday. Highs in the mid 50’s to low 60’s. Then, we may get rain again beginning Sunday with showers continuing off and on through Christmas Day.

Forecasters say we may get snow at higher elevations with the freezing level dropping to about 3,000 feet.